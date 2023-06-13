ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK, Panneerselvam attack Annamalai over comments alluding to Jayalalithaa’s conviction in corruption case

June 13, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’s State president K. Annamalai on Monday became the target of attack of the AIADMK and former coordinator of the Dravidian party, O. Panneerselvam for his reported observation that alluded to the conviction of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in a corruption case. 

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, in a press meet, came down heavily on Mr Annamalai  for having violated the “alliance dharma.”  It was for Union Home Minister Amit Shah and  the BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda, to answer the question whether the alliance remained intact, Mr Jayakumar said, contending that the way the state BJP leader had been conducting himself for the past few years had been “unacceptable.” 

Even though it was the desire of the AIADMK for the sake of “alliance dharma”  that Narendra Modi  should again become Prime Minister,  the functioning of Mr Annamalai had generated the impression that the ties between the AIADMK and the BJP should not continue, he said.  If the State BJP chief  operated like “an independent king,” the national leadership of the party, which had decided on having the electoral tie up with the AIADMK, should rein in him, Mr Jayakumar added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Separately,  the AIADMK’s expelled coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, condemned the BJP leader and said Mr Annamalai’s observation betrayed his “immaturity.” He gave an elaborate account of achievements of Jayalalithaa and claimed if the BJP had not secured a simple majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she would have become Prime Minister. 

Mr Panneerselvam contended that at the time of the former Chief Minister’s death, there was no charge against her.  “She left this soil as an innocent,” he felt and asked Mr Annamalai to stop making “casual remarks.” 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US