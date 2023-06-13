AIADMK, Panneerselvam attack Annamalai over comments alluding to Jayalalithaa’s conviction in corruption case

June 13, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Chennai

The BJP’s State president K. Annamalai on Monday became the target of attack of the AIADMK and former coordinator of the Dravidian party, O. Panneerselvam for his reported observation that alluded to the conviction of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in a corruption case.

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, in a press meet, came down heavily on Mr Annamalai for having violated the “alliance dharma.” It was for Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda, to answer the question whether the alliance remained intact, Mr Jayakumar said, contending that the way the state BJP leader had been conducting himself for the past few years had been “unacceptable.”

Even though it was the desire of the AIADMK for the sake of “alliance dharma” that Narendra Modi should again become Prime Minister, the functioning of Mr Annamalai had generated the impression that the ties between the AIADMK and the BJP should not continue, he said. If the State BJP chief operated like “an independent king,” the national leadership of the party, which had decided on having the electoral tie up with the AIADMK, should rein in him, Mr Jayakumar added.

Separately, the AIADMK’s expelled coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, condemned the BJP leader and said Mr Annamalai’s observation betrayed his “immaturity.” He gave an elaborate account of achievements of Jayalalithaa and claimed if the BJP had not secured a simple majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she would have become Prime Minister.

Mr Panneerselvam contended that at the time of the former Chief Minister’s death, there was no charge against her. “She left this soil as an innocent,” he felt and asked Mr Annamalai to stop making “casual remarks.”

