ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK organises human chain protests across Tamil Nadu

Updated - October 08, 2024 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary, took part in a human chain organised by the party to condemn the ruling DMK on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The AIADMK on Tuesday held human chain protests in various parts of the State to highlight issues concerning inflation and the alleged failure of the DMK government on all fronts.

Former Ministers D. Jayakumar, K.P. Munusamy P. Thangamani and O.S. Manian were among those who participated in the protests in Chennai, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Nagapattinam districts, respectively, holding placards and demanding that the hike in the power tariff and property tax be reduced. The party also sought the rollback of registration charges and water/sewerage tax, apart from raising other issues including the ‘deterioration’ of law and order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US