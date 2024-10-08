AIADMK organises human chain protests across Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK on Tuesday held human chain protests in various parts of the State to highlight issues concerning inflation and the alleged failure of the DMK government on all fronts.

Former Ministers D. Jayakumar, K.P. Munusamy P. Thangamani and O.S. Manian were among those who participated in the protests in Chennai, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Nagapattinam districts, respectively, holding placards and demanding that the hike in the power tariff and property tax be reduced. The party also sought the rollback of registration charges and water/sewerage tax, apart from raising other issues including the ‘deterioration’ of law and order.