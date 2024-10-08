GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK organises human chain protests across Tamil Nadu

Updated - October 08, 2024 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary, took part in a human chain organised by the party to condemn the ruling DMK on Tuesday.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary, took part in a human chain organised by the party to condemn the ruling DMK on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The AIADMK on Tuesday held human chain protests in various parts of the State to highlight issues concerning inflation and the alleged failure of the DMK government on all fronts.

Former Ministers D. Jayakumar, K.P. Munusamy P. Thangamani and O.S. Manian were among those who participated in the protests in Chennai, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Nagapattinam districts, respectively, holding placards and demanding that the hike in the power tariff and property tax be reduced. The party also sought the rollback of registration charges and water/sewerage tax, apart from raising other issues including the ‘deterioration’ of law and order.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / state politics / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.