AIADMK organisational polls throw up no surprise

April 27, 2022 21:58 IST

The Salem (suburban) district unit gets new secretary

The AIADMK organisational elections have not thrown up any surprise, according to the first list that the party released on Wednesday, naming office-bearers for all 75 district units.

While all the prominent figures, holding the post of secretary in their districts, have retained their positions, the only significant change is that R. Elangovan, considered the protege of co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has been made the district secretary of Salem (suburban) in place of Mr. Palaniswami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among those elected as district secretaries were former School Education Minister, K.A. Sengottaiyan-Erode (suburban); a loyalist of coordinator O. Panneerselvam and former MP S.P.M. Syed Khan-Theni; former MP N. Balaganga-North Chennai (South); former Electricity Minister P. Thangamani-Namakkal; former Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani-Coimbatore (suburban); former Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam (Villupuram); former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar-North Chennai (south-east); deputy coordinator R. Vaithilingam-Thanjavur (south); former Industries Minister M.C. Sampath-Cuddalore (north); and R.B. Udhayakumar-Madurai (suburban-west).

The party held elections to the posts of district secretary in all 75 district units in two phases — on April 21 and 25. The list also mentioned the names of those who were elected to the posts of chairperson, deputy and assistant secretary and treasurer in the district units, apart from those who were nominated to the general council as members.