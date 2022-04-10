AIADMK opposes hike in exam fee in Bharathidasan University

Considering students’ background, govt. should rollback hike, says Panneerselvam

Opposing the hike in examination fees for students in colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged the Chief Minister to roll it back.

Considering the humble background of the students and in view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government should rollback the fee hike and should also prevent other universities from taking such step, he said in a statement.

The DMK had promised to waive educational loans of students below 30 years of age. It not only failed to fulfill the promise but also increased the exam fee, the former Chief Minister said and claimed that the DMK government was rubbing salt to the wound.

The education of students was hit hard by the impact of three waves of COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual lockdown restrictions since March 2020, he pointed out.

“It would take about a year to two for them to get back to normalcy,” he said and condemned the hike in exam fee in colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University on behalf of the AIADMK.

Students in a few colleges in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur staged protests against the hike in exam fee, Mr. Panneerselvam said citing media reports. There was speculation that such a hike in exam fee might be imposed in other universities as well, he added.