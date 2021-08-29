AIADMK opposes farm laws resolution

Party cites cases connected with the legislation that are pending before the Supreme Court

The AIADMK in the Assembly on Saturday opposed a special resolution seeking the repeal of the three Central farm laws on the grounds that cases in connection with the legislation were pending before the Supreme Court.

Instead, it said a delegation from Tamil Nadu could represent the issue to the Prime Minister.

AIADMK legislator and former Agriculture Minister K.P. Anbalagan said the farm laws also had pro-farmer provisions, and urged the DMK government against adopting a resolution in a hurry. Reading out from a prepared speech, Mr. Anbalagan said the State government should constitute a delegation of legislators to call on the Prime Minister, seeking repeal of the provisions that may be against the interest of farmers.

When Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reiterated his request to the AIADMK to help adopt the resolution unanimously, its deputy floor leader O. Panneerselvam joined the debate to ask whether the government had written any letter or consulted the Union government on its objections to the farm laws.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami was not present during the debate.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan intervened to say that the laws were enacted when the AIADMK was in power, and asked whether the AIADMK had written any letter to the Union government to clarify the issue. He went on to question, “Are you supporting or opposing the resolution, which is in support of the protesting farmers? Please answer.”

Mr. Panneerselvam cited cases pending before the Supreme Court, and said the State government had to consult legal experts before adopting the resolution. When he went on to reiterate his party’s request for sending a delegation to the Prime Minister, Mr. Stalin said he had raised the issue with the Prime Minister during his visit to Delhi, but there had been no reply from the Union government.

Mr. Panneerselvam then said the ruling party had not accepted the AIADMK’s suggestion and led his party members to stage a walkout.

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran (Tirunelveli) said his party would walk out of the House opposing the resolution, but did not elaborate. PMK floor leader G.K. Mani (Pennagaram), who spoke after Mr. Nagendran, welcomed the resolution, but urged the Centre to bring amendments to the laws and also went on to urge the Union government to “reconsider” the laws.

A separate Bill

Earlier, the government tabled a Bill to repeal the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2019, enacted by the AIADMK regime.

The Bill, moved by Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, said the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1989, could be strengthened, instead of an enactment for each mode of the marketing system. AIADMK legislator Anbalagan opposed the Bill at the introductory stage.