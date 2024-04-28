AIADMK opposes collection of fees from students for summer coaching camps in Tamil Nadu

April 28, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, April 28, 2024 opposed the reported decision of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDATN) to collect fees from government school students for the summer coaching camps that are scheduled to commence from April 29 this year.

According to a notification of the SDATN, the fees for the summer coaching camps organised between April 29 and May 13 this year would be ₹500 for camps in Chennai and ₹200 for those being organised in the district headquarters. The camps would have two sessions on these days and would coach students in football, volleyball, kabaddi, basketball, among other disciplines.

“Most of the students who take part in these summer camps are those from government schools and State-aided schools. Students interested in sports and their parents have opposed the notification from the SDATN for collecting fees from them for coaching camps,” Mr. Palaniswami contended in a statement.

The erstwhile AIADMK government had organised summer coaching camps for students without collecting fees, the former Chief Minister recalled and said thousands of students had benefitted from these camps. Mr. Palaniswami further went on to criticise Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The DMK government, which was claiming credit for having organised the International Chess Olympiad and of planning to set up sports stadia in every district, has now decided to collect fees from students for summer coaching camps, Mr. Palaniswami criticised.

“On behalf of the AIADMK, I strongly condemn this government’s action, which is trying to put hurdles for students who are interested in sports. The government should stop collecting fees from government school students, while claiming that it would promote sports. I urge the DMK government not to collect fees for summer coaching camps like the previous years,” Mr. Palaniswami added.