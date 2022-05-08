AIADMK opposes Anna University’s decision to hike fees for getting duplicate marksheets, degree certificates

O. Panneerselvam urges Stalin to reconsider the decision

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday opposed the Anna University’s decision to increase the fees for getting duplicate mark sheets and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reconsider the move and prevent other universities from doing so.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that Anna University had increased the fees for getting duplicate marksheet by 10 times from ₹300 to ₹3,000 with effect from May 1. The fees for duplicate degree certificate had also been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 and the fee for getting it for the second time had been hiked to ₹10,000, he said.

“It is well known that most of the engineering students are poor and from the middle class and that they are continuing their higher education with bank loans. It is not acceptable that an additional burden has been imposed on students, who are already struggling to pay the tuition fees,” he contended. Students and their parents are shocked at the 10 time increase in these fees, he said. Recalling his earlier statement opposing increase in exam fee in colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University last month, Mr. Panneerselvam said media reports suggested it had since been withdrawn.

Pointing out that a GST of 18% was also imposed on the fees, he recalled his statement last year opposing the imposing of GST and said it seemed no action had been taken on that account as yet.

“The DMK, which has been quite vocal about property tax, tuition fees, prohibition, NEET, jewelry loans, compensation for crop loss, fertilizer shortage and electricity bill before coming to power, has not only blown them off but has also been taking totally contradictory steps. Probably, this has been the DMK’s achievement,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.