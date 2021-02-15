AIADMK only party that fulfils promises: C.M. Palaniswami

The AIADMK is the only party that fulfils all the promises made in its election manifesto, asserted AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Coimbatore on Monday.

He along with AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam participated in a mass wedding organised by the party at Perur Chettipalayam to mark the upcoming 73rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the promises made by the DMK will “fly off in the air” as he claimed that the DMK’s poll promise of assigning two acres of land to landless families in 2006 was never fulfilled.

Noting that the weddings of 123 couples from different religions were solemnised as per their respective rituals, he said that this event showcases that the AIADMK is “beyond caste and religion.” Listing out the various schemes and projects introduced in the State during his tenure, he said that the Tamil Nadu government has received various awards from the Central government for its achievements.

Mr. Panneerselvam in his address asserted that the Kongu region is AIADMK’s “fort of steel.” The AIADMK government has brought 11 medical colleges to the State in three-and-a-half years, he said. “Our schemes and achievements have reached every single household,” he said.

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani described the mass wedding event as a “victory conference” and asserted that Mr. Palaniswami will return as the Chief Minister in the upcoming Assembly elections with the support of Mr. Panneerselvam. Long-standing demands of farmers such as crop loan waiver and uninterrupted three-phase power supply for agricultural pumps have been fulfilled by this government, he said. Mr. Velumani alleged that no work was done by DMK President M.K. Stalin during his tenure as the Minister for Rural Development and Local Administration from 2006 to 2011.

AIADMK deputy coordinator K.P. Munusamy, Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman and Ministers K.A. Sengottaiyan, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, P. Thangamani, K.P. Anbalagan, Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, C. Vijayabaskar and M.R. Vijayabhaskar were also present at the ceremony. The couples were provided with 73 different articles including traditional lamps, cots, stoves and utensils as ‘seervarisai’ following the wedding.