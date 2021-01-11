‘AIADMK not protecting the affected women’

Kanimozhi leads agitation in Pollachi

DMK women’s wing secretary M.K. Kanimozhi on Sunday accused the AIADMK government of trying to protect the accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case.

Leading an agitation in Pollachi, she said the government had made efforts to protect the accused and this showed that the ruling party was not interested in helping the affected women get justice. The recent arrest of K. Arulanantham, AIADMK’s students wing secretary for Pollachi town [since expelled], showed that the ruling party had protected him from arrest so that his political masters were shielded. When the DMK returned to power, it would ensure that the affected women got justice. The party would not rest till then.

The protest had nothing to do with the impending Assembly election, Ms. Kanimozhi said, adding that she wanted the real accused to be arrested.

She urged the AIADMK government to stop protecting its Ministers, their family and party cadre.