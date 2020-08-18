AIADMK not dependent upon leaders: Minister

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju on Monday said that the ruling AIADMK was not “dependent upon [its] leaders.”

“This party is full of volunteers,” Mr. Raju told reporters in Madurai, while replying to a question whether his party would institute a reward, on the lines of the BJP’s offer of SUVs for those striving hard for the party’s success in the Assembly election, slated for April-May next year.

“Today, 1.5 crore cadre are working to form Amma’s [former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa] government next year. So, all of them will have to be rewarded, if it is decided to recognise the work of those responsible for the success,” observed the Minister, who is also the party’s Madurai city district secretary.

Answering a question on the discussion a group of Ministers had on the issue of the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the Assembly election in 2021, Food Minister R. Kamaraj, during a chat with journalists, said “there is nothing that took place behind the scenes. The AIADMK is a disciplined organisation. It is the party’s leadership that will decide the issue and announce the decision too. At an appropriate time, the leadership will take steps in this regard.”