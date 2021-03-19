AIADMK never fulfilled its promises, says Stalin

CHENNAI

19 March 2021 00:30 IST

DMK leader recalls the ruling party’s assurance on mobile phones, cable TV tariff

Accusing Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of copying the DMK’s manifesto, its president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said people would know whether those promises would be fulfilled [by the AIADMK] or not.

Campaigning for DMK candidate T. G. Govindarajan in Gummidipoondi and Sriperumbudur Congress candidate Durai Chandrasekar, he alleged that the AIADMK failed to fulfil the promises made in the 2011 and the 2016 Assembly polls.

“The AIADMK promised mobile phones for everyone. Has anyone received it? It promised that monthly cable TV tariff would be reduced to ₹70. Has it been done? What happened to the promise of mono-rail in Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore?” he asked.

Recalling the AIADMK’s promise in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll that NEET would not be allowed in Tamil Nadu, he said the ruling party was not even clear about the status of the resolution adopted in the Assembly against NEET. “The AIADMK government is not ready to question the Centre. It remains subservient to the BJP government and was running a servile government in Tamil Nadu,” he alleged.

Betraying Jaya

Mr. Stalin said earlier he had predicted victory for the DMK alliance in 200 seats, but he was now confident that it would win in all the 234 seats. Later, campaigning at Pudukottai, he accused Mr. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam of “betraying” their leader and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa by giving a green signal to projects and policies that she did not approve of.

Mr. Stalin said as long as Jayalalithaa was alive she was against the Goods and Services Act, UDAY Scheme, the Food Safety Act and NEET. However, after her death, the AIADMK government gave the green signal to all these projects, he added.

He said the AIADMK government had supported the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, the Triple Talaq Bill and the new farm laws. Urging the voters to defeat the AIADMK and the BJP, Mr. Stalin appealed to them to ensure the victory of the DMK in all the Assembly seats. The BJP should not be allowed to enter Tamil Nadu, he said.

Mr. Stalin listed out the promises to be implemented exclusively for Pudukottai district once the DMK was voted to power.