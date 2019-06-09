‘AIADMK needs single, charismatic leadership’

Revolting against the dual leadership of the AIADMK, party MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa on Saturday sought the creation of a “single, charismatic and all-powerful” leadership to guide the party to victory in the ensuing local body elections and the next Assembly polls.

Mr. Chellappa, representing the Madurai North Assembly constituency, said he was reflecting the views of several AIADMK MLAs, district secretaries and leaders who wished to bring back the post of general secretary to help the cadre work under a single command.

His comments came as the first sign of a schism in the ruling party following its performance in the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly byelections.

Following the merger of the two factions — AIADMK (Amma) led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) headed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami — in August 2017, Mr. Panneerselvam was made the Deputy CM and was accommodated in the party high command by creating a new post — party coordinator. Mr. Palaniswami was made party co-coordinator. “There is unease in this arrangement of coordinators that looks powerless. People from both factions are yet to seamlessly mingle with each other. Decision-making has suffered; quick decisions are not being made. There is doubt in the minds of the cadre about who has the power,” Mr. Chellappa said.

Contending that politics in Tamil Nadu and India had proven that people weighed political parties, irrespective of their ideologies and principles, by their charismatic leadership, he said the post of general secretary — an all-powerful leadership position — should be formed, which would handle the appointment of party functionaries and selection of candidates for election. “It could be any one of the two (Mr. Panneerselvam or Mr. Palaniswami) or a new leader. Let the general council decide on that,” he said.

Mr. Chellappa was quick to add that he was openly talking about this now as the perceived strength of AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran had been proven to be a ‘myth’. “ The people of Tamil Nadu have reiterated that the AIADMK and the DMK are the only two parties [that are forces] to reckon with in the State,” he said.

A former Mayor of Madurai, Mr. Chellappa said he wanted to share all these views at the party’s general council meeting or a meeting of MLAs and district secretaries. “But since no such meeting has been organised even 18 days after the poll debacle, I wanted to convey this to the high command through the media,” he said.