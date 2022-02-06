AIADMK names senior leaders as point persons for Municipal Corporations
The AIADMK has deployed most of its senior leaders for work concerning elections to 20 Municipal corporations.
It has not yet nominated point persons for Chennai.
According to a release, issued by the party’s coordinator and co-coordinator, O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Saturday, among those named for various Municipal Corporations were K.P. Munusamy for Hosur; M. Thambi Durai for Karur; S. Semmalai and C. Ponnaiyan for Salem; J.C.D. Prabhakar for Avadi; O.S. Manian for Tiruchi; R. B. Udhayakumar for Madurai; K.A. Sengottaiyan for Erode; Dindigul C.Sreenivasan for Dindigul; S. Gokula Indira for Kancheepuram; R.Vaithilingam for Thanjavur and Kumbakonam; S.P. Velumani for Coimbatore and Tiruppur; N. Thalaivai Sundaram for Nagercoil; B. Valarmathi for Tambaram; V. Karuppasamy Pandian for Tirunelveli; M.C. Sampath for Cuddalore; A. Tamilmagan Hussain for Vellore and S.P. Shanmuganathan for Thoothukudi.