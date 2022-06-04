AIADMK names floor leader for the Corporation Council
I
The AIADMK on Saturday named K.P.K. Sateesh Kumar, councillor from Ward 182, as the floor leader of the party in the Greater Chennai Corporation Council.
The other functionaries were: J. John (Ward 84) and D. Sathiyanathan (Ward 145) - deputy leaders; K. Karthik (Ward 7) - secretary; K.R. Kathirmurugan (Ward 170)- whip and E. Settu (Ward 24) - treasurer, according to a statement issued by O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, coordinator and co-coordinator of the party, respectively.
