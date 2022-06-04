Tamil Nadu

AIADMK names floor leader for the Corporation Council

The AIADMK on Saturday named K.P.K. Sateesh Kumar, councillor from Ward 182, as the floor leader of the party in the Greater Chennai Corporation Council.

The other functionaries were: J. John (Ward 84) and D. Sathiyanathan (Ward 145) - deputy leaders; K. Karthik (Ward 7) - secretary; K.R. Kathirmurugan (Ward 170)- whip and E. Settu (Ward 24) - treasurer, according to a statement issued by O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, coordinator and co-coordinator of the party, respectively.


