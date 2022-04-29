AIADMK names 80 women members in its executive
The AIADMK on Friday announced that 80 women had been made members of its executive.
Madurantakam legislator Maragatham Kumaravel, former Ministers V. Saroja, Selvi Ramajayam and V.M. Rajalakshmi were named as members of the committee, according to a release issued by O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, co-coordinator of the party.
In a separate statement, Mr. Panneerselvam demanded that a sum of ₹ 50 lakh be paid to the family of Thangamani, who was said to have died soon after being lodged in judicial custody in Thiruvannamalai district, and the case regarding his death be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
