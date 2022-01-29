AIADMK MP removed from party post

CHENNAI

A. Navaneethakrishnan headed the party’s legal wing

The AIADMK said on Friday that A. Navaneethakrishnan, a Rajya Sabha member, had been removed from the post of secretary of the party’s legal wing. Coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami made the announcement in a release. He was reported to have spoken in praise of DMK MP K. Kanimozhi at a function.

Another party release said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam functionaries from Thoothukudi district, including Henry Thomas, president of the city unit, and A.P.R. Antony Grace, former Mayor, returned to the AIADMK in the presence of Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami.

