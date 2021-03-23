AIADMK MP Mohammedjan dies

CHENNAI

23 March 2021 20:52 IST

He had a heart attack at his home in Ranipet

AIADMK Rajya Sabha member and former Minister A. Mohammedjan died of heart attack at his residence in Ranipet on Tuesday. He was 72 and is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Mohammedjan was canvassing door-to-door for AIADMK candidate S.M.Sugumar in the forenoon in Wallajah areas. He also participated in a party workers’ meeting before reaching home for lunch. After lunch, he was to join his partymen to resume campaigning. But he suddenly had chest pain and fainted. His family members took him to the Government General Hospital, Walajah. Before reaching the hospital, he died in the car, sources said.

He was elected chairman of Ranipet Municipality in 1996 and 2001. In 2011, he was elected as an MLA from the Ranipet constituency in then Vellore district and was given the portfolio of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Denotified Communities, Overseas Indians, Refugees and Evacuees and Minorities, including Wakf. He held the post till June 2013.

He was elected as Rajya Sabha member in July 2019 and was also chairman of Tamil Nadu Wakf Board.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, DMK president M.K.Stalin and PMK founder S.Ramadoss were among those who expressed their condolences. “He was a successful industrialist in leather manufacturing and exports and a politician, who spent his life for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.. His demise is an unfathomable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the AIADMK,” the Governor said.

Mr. Palaniswami said he was shocked and deeply anguished over the sudden demise of the MP.