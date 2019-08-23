AIADMK MP from Theni O.P. Raveendranath Kumar greets Durai Murugan

In Tamil Nadu’s politics, where the two major Dravidian parties remain poles apart, an unusual bonhomie was on display in Theni on Thursday, as AIADMK MP O.P. Raveendranath Kumar greeted DMK Deputy Floor Leader in the Assembly, Durai Murugan and other MLAs, who are members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Mr. Durai Murugan, along with DMK MLAs T.R.B. Raja, Palanivel Thiagarajan and Udayasurayan, had visited Theni on official work.

Mr. Raveendranath Kumar, the lone AIADMK candidate to win in the last Lok Sabha polls from Theni, met them and placed certain demands pertaining to his constituency. He also presented a shawl to Mr. Durai Murugan, who is also the chairman of the PAC.

A healthy trend

“It is a healthy trend that he chose to participate in the meeting. The chairman also allowed him to express his views and demands. We had a fruitful discussion on the issue of 50,000 people whose dwellings were in limbo because of the creation of the Megamalai Wildlife Sanctuary,” said Mr. Raja.