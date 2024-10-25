GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK MP C.Ve. Shanmugam arrested for staging dharna

Published - October 25, 2024 10:42 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK Rajya Sabha Member C.Ve. Shanmugam, was arrested by the police on Friday, after he sat on a dharna in front of the Collectorate complex alleging police inaction on his complaints.

According to sources, Mr. Shanmugam was granted an appointment to meet the Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach at the District Police Office located within the Masterplan complex in Villupuram. However, he was unable to meet the SP as the official had left for Vikravandi to participate in a meeting to review the security arrangements for actor Vijay’s first public rally on Sunday.

Mr. Shanmugam sat on a dharna in front of the Collectorate complex alleging that no action was taken by the police on nearly 22 complaints lodged by him. He said that he had lodged a complaint with the SP over fake news circulated on social media platforms over his participation in the VCK’s prohibition conference in Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on October 2.

On information, police personnel tried to pacify him, in vain. Mr. Shanmugam said that he would continue with his Dharna till the SP arrived. As AIADMK party workers started gathering at the Collectorate, the police arrested Mr. Shanmugam. He was later released in the evening.

Published - October 25, 2024 10:42 pm IST

