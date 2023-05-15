AIADMK moves SC against ‘pen’ memorial in the sea off the Marina

May 15, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

AIADMK has moved the Supreme Court against a proposed project of the Tamil Nadu government to construct a 134-foot-tall ‘pen’ statue off the Marina, saying the icon will affect the livelihood of the traditional fishing community and harm the coastal ecosystem.

“The coastal ecosystem is highly threatened, encountering pollution, siltation and erosion, flooding, saltwater intrusion, and storm surges. NCCR (National Centre for Coastal Research) has found that from 1990 to 2016, 33% of India’s coastline witnessed erosion with the majority of it seen along the east coast facing the Bay of Bengal. Tamil Nadu, with 42.7% of its coast suffering erosion, ranks fourth in India,” party leader D. Jayakumar submitted in an intervention petition.

The Opposition leader argued that he was not against constructing the statue or the memorial on the mainland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed project is estimated at ₹81 crore and would cover a total area of 8551.13 sq. m. consisting of “a pen pedestal above sea, a pedestrian pathway above sea, a lattice bridge above beach and land, a pedestrian pathway above beach, a pedestrian pathway from Dr. Karunanidhi (former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu) memorial to the bridge above the beach”.

The petitioner contended that a statue or a memorial constructed in the sea in a prohibited zone under the coastal regulations zone (CRZ) rules has “no justification at all”.

“It is certainly not an exceptional case, it is certainly not a dire need, it is contrary to the Environment Protection Act and Rules, it is completely contrary to all the Environment Ministry’s notifications. It is ultra vires the Environment Protection Act and Rules and unconstitutional,” the application said.

The petitioner said there was “enough space to erect a pen shaped monument within the precincts of the memorial”.

“So far there is no statue in India in the memory of any political leader ever built in the sea off the coast. It will set a wrong precedent and encourage various political parties to follow the same. The Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai Coast is referred to as a precedent for the proposed pen memorial. Whereas, the Tamil Nadu coast has some unique characteristics in its coastal morphology,” the application said.

The application said the natural sand transport in the sea and the amount of sand brought in by rivers contribute to the Tamil Nadu coast’s instability. Erosion is a danger.

“The Draft Rapid Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Report on the pen memorial has failed to account for several factors,” it added.