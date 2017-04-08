AIADMK mouthpiece takes BJP head-on

Though the AIADMK government led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami appears to have reservations about confronting the BJP-led Central government, the party’s mouthpiece Dr Namadhu MGR has launched a no-holds barred attack against the BJP, accusing it of attempting to make a backdoor entry into Tamil Nadu politics.

“On the one hand, it deprives Tamil Nadu of its rights when it comes to formation of the Cauvery Management Board and Hydrocarbon project, and on the other, it is using traitors to destroy Dravidian parties and raise the saffron flag. The conspiracy and designs of the BJP will not cut ice with people of Tamil Nadu, who are against communalism,” read one column in the newspaper.

Targets BJP-ruled States

Another column came down on BJP-ruled States, saying that they never bothered to implement the orders of the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court has ordered the closure of liquor bars on national highways and the BJP-ruled States are changing the nomenclature of national highways and main roads to run bars,” said its editor and managing director Marudhu Azhaguraj in a column.

The party organ has also employed the Aryan-Dravidian theory normally used by Dravidian ideologues to drive home the point that Tamil Nadu was deliberately ignored. “The BJP treats Tamil Nadu worse than it deals with Pakistan and the allocation of drought relief proves the point,” it said.

Asked about this, Mr. Azhaguraj said, “So long as Amma (Jayalalithaa) was alive, they (BJP) could not do anything openly. Now they want to appropriate the AIADMK and O. Panneerselvam seems to have walked into their trap. The BJP’s game plan is to have a national party here and keep the DMK as a regional party.”

Mr. Azhaguraj claimed the BJP was pulling strings and controlling Central agencies to further its political goal in Tamil Nadu.