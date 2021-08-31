AIADMK MLAs walk out of Assembly, stage dharna, arrested

The MLas, led by Deputy Leader of Opposition, O. Panneerselvam, were opposing the DMK government’s proposal to merge Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University

AIADMK MLAs were arrested by the police late on Tuesday morning, when they staged a dharna opposing the move of the DMK government to merge Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi introduced a Bill on Tuesday in the State Legislative Assembly proposing the merger of Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University with Annamalai University. The Deputy Leader of Opposition and AIADMK party’s convener, O. Panneerselvam, said his party was opposing it at the initial stage. The AIADMK party MLAs led by him then staged a walk out from the Assembly.

Coming out from the Assembly, the AIADMK MLAs squatted in protest on Wallajah road. They indulged in sloganeering against the Bill and the DMK government. Police cordoned off the area and traffic was diverted. The protest continued for 10 minutes on the arterial road. Senior police officers requested them to give up the protest and disperse. As they continued their protest, police arrested them to prevent a further escalation, and took them in buses to a nearby hall.