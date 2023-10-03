ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK MLAs meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore

October 03, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Three AIADMK MLAs shared a dais with the Union Minister and submitted a petition to her; MLA V. Jayaraman said there was no discussion of politics at their meeting

The Hindu Bureau

Pollachi MLA V. Jayaraman, Valparai MLA Amul Kandasami, and Mettupalayam MLA A.K. Selvaraj met the Minister on October 3, 2023 and also shared the dais with her at a credit outreach programme | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Days after the AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP and withdrew from the BJP-led NDA, three of its MLAs shared the dais with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an official function in Coimbatore on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The MLAs were invited to the function as per protocol.

The Finance Minister’s office posted on X (earlier Twitter) that the MLAs met her before the commencement of the programme.

An official of the Coimbatore District Lead Bank said the organisers of the event, the State Level Bankers Committee - Tamil Nadu convenor and the Coimbatore District Lead Bank, had invited all the MLAs of Coimbatore district and the MP. However, only three of them attended.

MLA Jayaraman told reporters later that they had met the Minister to submit a memorandum on issues faced by coconut farmers in and around Pollachi, and there was no political discussion at the meeting.

