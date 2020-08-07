AIADMK MLA tests positive for infection

TENKASI

07 August 2020 00:07 IST

Party leaders in Tirunelveli screened ahead of CM’s meeting

The AIADMK MLA from Vasudevanallur (Reserved) constituency, A. Manoharan, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

As Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to visit Tirunelveli on Friday, the AIADMK MPs, MLAs, government officials and party office-bearers likely to participate in the COVID-19 review meeting at the Tirunelveli Collectorate, along with the Chief Minister, were asked to undergo screening for the infection.

Mr. Manoharan, who was asymptomatic, gave his blood samples and throat swabs for testing on Wednesday and the results returned positive on Thursday.

Subsequently, the MLA was admitted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

Sources in the hospital said Mr. Manoharan was in a good condition.

Dean of the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital M. Ravichandran and former dean of TVMCH and special officer for anti-COVID-19 operations S.M. Kannan also tested positive for the infection on Thursday after their samples were lifted for testing ahead of the Chief Minister’s meeting.