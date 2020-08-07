AIADMK MLA tests positive for infection

The AIADMK MLA from Vasudevanallur (Reserved) constituency, A. Manoharan, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
As Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to visit Tirunelveli on Friday, the AIADMK MPs, MLAs, government officials and party office-bearers likely to participate in the COVID-19 review meeting at the Tirunelveli Collectorate, along with the Chief Minister, were asked to undergo screening for the infection.
Mr. Manoharan, who was asymptomatic, gave his blood samples and throat swabs for testing on Wednesday and the results returned positive on Thursday.
Subsequently, the MLA was admitted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.
Sources in the hospital said Mr. Manoharan was in a good condition.
Dean of the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital M. Ravichandran and former dean of TVMCH and special officer for anti-COVID-19 operations S.M. Kannan also tested positive for the infection on Thursday after their samples were lifted for testing ahead of the Chief Minister’s meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath