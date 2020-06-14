AIADMK MLA tests positive for COVID-19; hospitalised

AIADMK MLA K. Palani, elected from Sriperumbudur constituency, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been hospitalised.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami spoke to the MLA over the phone this morning and advised him to undertake all necessary medical treatment, an official release stated.
Mr. Palani was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Friday night, after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Soon after the MLA was hospitalised, the CM enquired about this health with his close relatives and also instructed Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar to ensure all necessary medical facilities are provvided to the legislator, it added.
