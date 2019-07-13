AIADMK MLA seeks liquor on wheels

AIADMK MLA U. Thaniyarasu (Kangeyam) on Friday urged the State government to ensure smooth and easy sale of liquor through State-run liquor shops and also pitched for the vending of liquor on wheels, saying people in remote areas were finding it difficult to access alcohol.

“The government is selling [liquor] and people have decided to drink. So why put them through hardship for getting liquor? I urge the government to ensure easy sale of liquor either by opening more shops or selling liquor through mobile shops,” said Mr. Thaniyarasu, amidst thumping of desks by several members of the House.

The MLA, who heads the Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaignar Peravai, said tipplers had to wind up their work by the end of the day and rush only to find crowds in the Tasmac outlets and hence, they should have easy access to it. When another legislator seated next to him sought to convey something to him, he shot back, saying, “Please don’t disturb me when I am raising an important issue here.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, his deputy O. Panneerselvam and other Ministers were in the House when the MLA placed the demand.