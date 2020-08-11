AIADMK MLA hospitalised as he develops symptoms

Madurai

11 August 2020 02:54 IST

Madurai South legislator’s CT scan shows chest congestion

The MLA from Madurai South Assembly constituency, S.S. Saravanan, was admitted to a private hospital after his CT scan suggested that he had contracted COVID-19.

The AIADMK MLA said he had lost his sense of taste and smell 10 days ago. “Afterwards, I developed a headache as well. I started taking kabasurakudineer (herbal concoction) and tried steam inhalation, but did not get much relief,” he said. When the MLA went for a medical check-up on Sunday, he was asked to undergo a CT scan, and based on the report, which showed chest congestion, he was asked to get himself admitted to a hospital.

Only on Saturday, another MLA from Madurai — K. Manickam of Sholavandan Assembly constituency — was admitted to a private hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

Both MLAs had taken part in a review meeting held by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Madurai Collectorate on August 6. Minister for Cooperation K. Raju, representing Madurai West Assembly constituency, was the first MLA in the district to be infected by the virus.

DMK MLA tests positive

Kulithalai MLA E. Ramar, 69, of the DMK, tested positive for the infection on Monday.

He is believed to have contracted the virus from his wife R. Jothi, who was discharged a few days ago from a private hospital in Tiruchi.

Since the MLA was a primary contact of his wife, the hospital authorities subjected him to a swab test on August 7. After the results came back positive, Mr. Ramar got himself admitted to the same hospital on Monday. His condition is said to be stable. DMK president M.K. Stalin called up Mr. Ramar and wished him a speedy recovery. Mr. Ramar is the first MLA from Karur district to have tested positive for the infection.

U.T. Minister infected

Puducherry Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. He is the second Minister in the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy-led Cabinet to test positive for the infection.

Last week, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy tested positive.

Mr. Kamalakannan, who represents Thirunallar Assembly segment in Karaikal region, has been admitted to Jipmer for treatment.