AIADMK members to light lamps on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary

CHENNAI

23 February 2021 02:04 IST

They want party members to show solidarity on Jaya’s birth anniversary

The AIADMK on Monday called upon its workers to light lamps on Wednesday, which marks the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and take a pledge to safeguard the party.

In a statement, Chief Minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister-coordinator O. Panneerselvam said the party’s adversaries had begun working together with a view to defeating the AIADMK in the upcoming Assembly election. “We have to teach a lesson to these enemies of the people by defeating them through hard work, determination, a sense of unity, affection towards the public and loyalty,” they said.

The appeal assumed importance in the light of V.K. Sasikala, former interim general secretary and aide of Jayalalithaa, declaring a few weeks ago during her return to Chennai that she would like to play an active role in politics.

Advertising

Advertising