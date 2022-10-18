AIADMK MLAs led by Palaniswami evicted from T.N. Assembly, Panneerselvam and his supporters remain

Amidst sloganeering by the AIADMK members led by Mr. Palaniswami, the Speaker ordered House marshals to evict them | Photo Credit: S. R. Raghunathan

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK members, including the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami were evicted from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday on the directions of Speaker M. Appavu, after they attempted to stage a dharna near the Speaker's Chair.

Soon after the proceedings of the House commenced at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Palaniswami sought to raise an issue, which was not allowed by the Chair. The Speaker maintained that no such requests could be entertained during the Question Hour.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan too said that Mr. Palaniswami could be given a chance to speak after the completion of the Question Hour. However, AIADMK members persisted with their demands to let Mr. Palaniswami speak but in vain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read No change in seat for Panneeerselvam in House; AIADMK members absent

After unsuccessful attempts to make AIADMK members take their seats, the Speaker observed that they had come to the House with an intention to "riot", as they were completely aware that such requests could not be entertained during the Question Hour.

Despite not being given a chance to speak on the microphone, a passionate Mr. Palaniswami continued to urge the Speaker for a chance. All through the speech made by Mr. Palaniswami, a nonchalant former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was seated next to him. The Chair expunged all the comments being made by Mr. Palaniswami and other members of the AIADMK.

When some AIADMK members moved to the well of the House, the Speaker said it seemed to him that they had come with some "objective" and it was up to them to stage a walk out if they wished. The Chair said a resolution against Hindi imposition was to be adopted in the House and wondered whether the AIADMK did not want to be part of it.

Amidst sloganeering by the AIADMK members led by Mr. Palaniswami, the Speaker ordered House marshals to evict them. The eviction too was not easy, as some of the AIADMK members were physically defiant and marshals had a challenging time in executing the orders of the Speaker.

Though the Speaker initially requested the evicted members not to take part in the House proceedings on Wednesday, Mr. Duraimurugan appealed to the Chair to reconsider his decision and allow them to take part in the proceedings. Soon enough, the Speaker accepted the request of the Leader of the House.