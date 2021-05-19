AIADMK member urges Rangasamy to set up coordination panel

PUDUCHERRY

19 May 2021 00:12 IST

‘Rising number of COVID-19 cases causing concern’

AIADMK secretary (east) A. Anbalagan has urged Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to immediately constitute a high-level committee to coordinate COVID-19 containment works in the Union Territory.

In a statement, the party leader said the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the Union Territory had become a matter of concern. The death rate too was higher than in many States, he added.

A committee comprising senior officials of various departments should be constituted to coordinate the works, he said.

The Chief Minister should immediately step in to divert funds from other departments to take up various measures to prevent COVID-19.

Lack of beds

Lack of beds in government hospitals had forced the Health Department to put patients under home isolation, leading to further spread of the virus, he said.

The government should take over higher education institutions and facilities owned by the port to provide medical treatment.