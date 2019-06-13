AIADMK meeting mum on intra-party differences

In an apparent attempt to put up a show of unity, office-bearers and senior members of the ruling AIADMK avoided discussing the issue of “single vs. dual leadership” at a meeting on Wednesday.

Over the last few days, there has been disquiet in the ruling party over the demand of Madurai North legislator V.V. Rajan Chellappa to usher in “single leadership” in the party.

In fact, Mr. Panneerselvam, in his brief speech at the meeting, made one point clear to his colleagues. He was for the formation of the proposed 11-member steering committee to deliberate on all important issues concerning the party and make recommendations to the leadership. A similar practice was followed in other parties. Such a move would send out a message to the outside world that decisions were taken collectively in the party, the Deputy Chief Minister argued, indicating that the committee would be constituted in a couple of weeks.

This was the first such meeting of the AIADMK since the announcement of the results of the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly bypolls. Of the 22 Lok Sabha seats it contested, the AIADMK bagged just one seat, while in the Assembly byelections, it captured 9 out of 22 seats. All its allies drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting, which lasted around 90 minutes, was attended by Chief Minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator O. Panneerselvam. Only five people gave speeches during the meet. Apart from the Chief Minister and his deputy, chairman of the party presidium E. Madhusudanan and deputy coordinators K.P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam spoke on the occasion. Neither they nor anyone from the audience raised the leadership issue, sources said.

That the issue did not figure in the deliberations was confirmed by K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, the Dairy Development Minister and the party’s district secretary for Virudhunagar. Mr. Vaithilingam asserted that the current arrangement of “dual leadership” would continue, and the question of having a general secretary did not arise at all.

D. Jayakumar, organising secretary and Fisheries Minister, said there was no possibility of having a single leadership. The Dairy Development Minister pointed out that Mr. Chellappa, who was present at the meeting, was also a party to the decision.

Outside the party headquarters, a poster welcoming Mr. Palaniswami and identifying him as the party general secretary was put up by a member of the Chennai district unit of the AIADMK.

In the southern district of Sivaganga, another poster was put up, suggesting that Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan be made general secretary. Disapproving of the poster, the Minister said he would “stand by” the State government till his last breath.

Though Mr. Vaithilingam told reporters in August 2017, at the time of the merger of factions led by Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam, that the steering committee would be set up in a week, the policy-making body has still not been constituted, owing to a reported lack of consensus between the two groups over its composition.