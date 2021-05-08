AIADMK unable to decide on Leader of Opposition post

CHENNAI

08 May 2021 00:04 IST

Party will hold another meeting on May 10 to resolve issues

A meeting of newly-elected AIADMK legislators held on Friday to choose the Leader of the Opposition turned stormy with supporters of party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami hurling charges against each other. Both leaders are learnt to have staked claim to the important post.

The meeting at the party headquarters remained inconclusive and the two leaders called for a second meeting of MLAs at 9.30 a.m. on May 10 to decide the issue.

A prolonged quarrel between two sections of cadre outside the party head office suggested internal unrest.

Advertising

Advertising

Supporters of Mr. Palaniswami, who was the Chief Ministerial candidate, believe he should be the Leader of the Opposition as the party performed well in western Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Panneerselvam’s supporters feel the party fared poorly in other parts due to the wrong policies of Mr. Palaniswami.

After the meet, when Mr. Palaniswami visited the memorial of late leaders Jayalalithaa and M.G. Ramachandran, some cadre raised slogans supporting O. Panneerselvam. This led to counter sloganeering from Mr. Palaniswami’s supporters. Sources said even as party MLAs arrived, a few senior leaders met separately and held a discussion for over two hours.