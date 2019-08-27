AIADMK marching on amid challenges: CM

The AIADMK has been undertaking its political journey amid enormous challenges, Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said.

Speaking during an event on Monday to re-admit members of the AMMK and other parties to the ruling party, Mr. Palaniswami said that contrary to expectations in certain quarters, the AIADMK remained intact, and those who wanted to ‘destroy’ the party were getting ‘decimated’.

He recalled the observation of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa that the party would go on for 100 years, and exhorted the recruits to work with a sense of dedication and overcome the hurdles posed by political adversaries.

O. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the party and Deputy Chief Minister, called upon the members to safeguard the ‘Amma (Jayalalithaa) government’.

A press release stated that those who had returned to the party were from Kancheepuram district.