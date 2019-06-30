AIADMK lifts embargo on spokespersons

The AIADMK on Saturday announced that it was lifting the embargo on spokespersons participating in television debates and talk shows.

From Monday (July 1), party spokespersons will resume their duties, a press release issued by party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said.

Earlier this month, the AIADMK restrained its spokespersons and other members from commenting on party affairs in public. The direction was issued in the wake of the demand raised by V.V. Rajan Chellappa, legislator from Madurai (North), for “unitary leadership” in the party.

In another release, the AIADMK said 16 persons, including K. Sivasankari and A. Sasirekha — both from the AMMK — had joined the ruling party.