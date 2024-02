February 22, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Legislators of the AIADMK staged a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday, February 22, 2024 accusing the DMK government of failing to prevent Karnataka from constructing a dam at Mekedatu.

Led by floor leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami they raised slogans and said they were not satisfied with the reply of Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

