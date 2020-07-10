AIADMK legislators stage protest

PUDUCHERRY

10 July 2020 23:41 IST

Three legislators belonging to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday staged a protest inside the Puducherry Assembly demanding free rice and ₹5000 each to all ration cardholders residing in containment zones in the Union Territory.

Legislators led by party floor leader A. Anbalagan staged a sit-in holding placards condemning the government for not doing enough to alleviate the sufferings of people living in containment zones.

Initially, the district administration used to distribute essential commodities worth ₹500 each to people residing in containment zones and the gesture was stopped all of a sudden, he said.

The party would intensify the agitation if the government continued to neglect people residing in containment zones, Mr. Anbalagan told reporters.