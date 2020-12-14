AIADMK-led alliance will continue, says Jayakumar

14 December 2020 01:20 IST

‘People from DMK will be joining it’

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Sunday said the AIADMK-led alliance, formed during the Lok Sabha polls, would continue, and that there was no confusion about the same.

“Premalatha Vijayakant, who is the treasurer of DMDK, has made it clear that the alliance [with the AIADMK] will continue. PMK has also not said anything to the contrary,” Mr. Jayakumar told reporters.

He said the alliance would be led by the AIADMK. “It will be a mega coalition led by the AIADMK. You will soon see people from the DMK coming and joining us. No one will leave us and go join them. That is for sure,” he said.

His statements come in the backdrop of DMDK leader L.K. Sudheesh saying the party would decide on its alliance in January. Rumours are also surfacing that the PMK might quit the alliance. On actor Rajinikanth’s political plunge, he said, “Let him first start a party. Then we will see”.