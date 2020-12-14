AIADMK-led alliance will continue, says Jayakumar

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Sunday said the AIADMK-led alliance, formed during the Lok Sabha polls, would continue, and that there was no confusion about the same.
“Premalatha Vijayakant, who is the treasurer of DMDK, has made it clear that the alliance [with the AIADMK] will continue. PMK has also not said anything to the contrary,” Mr. Jayakumar told reporters.
He said the alliance would be led by the AIADMK. “It will be a mega coalition led by the AIADMK. You will soon see people from the DMK coming and joining us. No one will leave us and go join them. That is for sure,” he said.
His statements come in the backdrop of DMDK leader L.K. Sudheesh saying the party would decide on its alliance in January. Rumours are also surfacing that the PMK might quit the alliance. On actor Rajinikanth’s political plunge, he said, “Let him first start a party. Then we will see”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath