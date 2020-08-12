AIADMK leadership will decide on Chief Minister candidate, says Munusamy

Amidst divergent opinions expressed by some Ministers over the AIADMK’s Chief Minister candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator K.P. Munusamy on Wednesday said the party leadership would formally announce the CM candidate at the appropriate time.
Mr. Munusamy told a private TV channel that Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju was only referring to the “procedure” when he said all elected MLAs would together decide on the CM candidate after the elections.
The Rajya Sabha MP also said Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji’s statement that AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami would continue as CM was the Minister’s “personal wish”. “I think there is no need for looking at this critically,” Mr. Munusamy said. Second-line, third-line and party cadres would have their own opinions on the issue and they cannot be taken for that of the party’s, former Minister Mr. Munusamy said.
“The party’s leadership will discuss and consult in order to decide based on the circumstances prevailing then. As of now, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is leading the government efficiently,” Mr. Munusamy added.
