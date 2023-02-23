ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK leadership row | Supreme Court affirms Edappadi Palaniswami as party’s single leader

February 23, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST

A Bench, led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, pronounced the verdict on Thursday in a batch of cross petitions concerning amendments made to the party bylaws

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam (left) and Edappadi K. Palaniswami (right). File | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Supreme Court on February 23 affirmed a Madras High Court decision which set aside an earlier August 17 order in favour of O. Panneerselvam in the tussle between him and Edappadi K. Palaniswami over the leadership of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

A Bench, led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, pronounced the verdict in a batch of cross petitions concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022, general council meeting. The judgment was reserved on January 11, 2023, after extensive hearing.

Mr. Palaniswami had last year said party election to the post of general secretary would not be conducted until the tussle between him and Mr. Panneerselvam over the leadership was decided by the Court.

A Division Bench of Madras High Court in a decision of September 2, 2022, set aside an order passed by a Single Judge on August 17 in favour of Mr. Panneerselvam. The Division Bench had allowed the appeals challenging the verdict of the Single Judge of the High Court, who had nullified the party’s July 11 general council meeting.

CONNECT WITH US