‘AIADMK leaders should not fall for divisive politics’

Senior BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan on Thursday urged alliance partner AIADMK and other political parties to understand the sentiments of the people of the country and not to fall prey to “divisive politics”.

He was reacting to a question on PMK founder S. Ramadoss welcoming the Bihar Assembly adopting a resolution opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and urging the Assembly to pass an similar resolution.

“I also read about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister indicating that [a resolution] is under consideration of the State government. We don’t know what the State government and AIADMK is going to decide. I urge the political parties and its leaders to understand the sentiments of the people in the country who are affected due to the partition,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said in Chennai.