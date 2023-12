December 25, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami led his partymen in paying floral tributes to the party founder and former Chief Minister, M.G. Ramachandran, on the occasion of his death anniversary. Senior party functionaries and former Ministers, and leaders from other parties too paid their tributes to the late leader.