AIADMK leaders pay homage to Jayalalithaa

05 December 2021 12:20 IST

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami led the party in paying homage to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at her memorial on the Marina on December 5 on her fifth death anniversary.

Former AIADMK ministers, senior leaders and party functionaries accompanied the two leaders and paid floral tributes at the memorial.

Following this, they took a pledge to protect the AIADMK from "enemies" and that the AIADMK was an impenetrable fortress. “We will not allow our history to be changed and we will not let our enemies to win anymore,” they said in the pledge.

They also hit out at the DMK government alleging the party had come to power giving false promises such as abolishing NEET, waiving off education loans, controlling inflation. “Did he do all these? Did the CM [M.K. Stalin] do all these?,” they asked.

The party cadres also claimed in their pledge that the party became an umbrella to protect people during rains, stood by the citizens during cyclones and ensured water did not stagnate during heavy rains [during the AIADMK regime]. “But today, under the anti-people government [of the DMK], water is everywhere, in every street….tears are flowing from the eyes of all Tamils. In this dreadful rule of this government, water did not drain nor did people’s lives flourish,” they said and vowed to change this scenario and "put an end to this government".