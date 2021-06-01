AIADMK leaders write separately to PM

CHENNAI

01 June 2021 00:05 IST

Panneerselvam, Palaniswami seek ex gratia for pandemic-hit families

The AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday sent separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the issues being faced by people on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Panneerselvam drew Mr. Modi’s attention to the economic hardship of families of those who died due to COVID-19 and said “most of the family members of the victims have slipped below the poverty line.” He appealed to the Prime Minister to pay an ex gratia to such persons.

In his letter, Mr. Palaniswami urged the Prime Minister to increase the allotment of Liposomal Amphotericin B, the anti-fungal drug, in the light of reports of the growing number of cases of mucormycosis.

Plea to CM

Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement, called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pay terminal benefits to employees of the State Transport Corporations.

Kovai K. Selvaraj, former MLA and AIADMK spokesperson, wanted the Chief Minister to use the services of all Siddha physicians across the State for the distribution of Siddha medicines. He referred to the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to permit the use of herbal concoction prepared by an individual in Nellore district.