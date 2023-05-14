AIADMK leader threatens stir over liquor deaths, Ministers visit hospital

May 14, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Villupuram

AIADMK Rajya Sabha member and former Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Sunday called for stringent action against all those involved in the manufacture and supply of spurious arrack. Speaking to reporters in Villupuram, he alleged that the police knew who were behind it and claimed that spurious arrack had made its way from Tindivanam.

Recalling the recent arrest and subsequent release of the husband of a DMK councillor in Tindivanam, he said the man was arrested with nearly 5,000 litres of illicit arrack and had been detained under the Goondas Act thrice. Mr. Shanmugam wanted to know why the government was lethargic in acting against those responsible for the Marakkanam incident. He alleged that most of the distilleries in Tamil Nadu were owned by DMK leaders and said the State government was being liberal in manufacture and sale of liquor. He demanded that the government provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased persons

The AIADMK, he said, would launch a protest if no action was taken against the guilty.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan visited PIMS and Jipmer, and enquired about the treatment being given to the persons admitted from Marakkanam.

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar, who met those undergoing treatment at Jipmer, said the accused should not be spared. The victims had consumed illicit arrack mixed with methanol, he said.