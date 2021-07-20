Tamil Nadu

Madhusudanan remains under intense care of hospital: AIADMK

Former Minister Madhusudanan. File   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The ailing chairperson of the AIADMK’s presidium and former Minister, E. Madhusudanan, remains under intense care of the hospital, according to the party.

In its twitter handle on July 20 morning, the party called upon people not to believe rumours regarding the health of the leader.

At about 12.30 p.m., former Chief Minister and the party co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and the party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala, visited the Apollo Hospital on Greams Road separately to enquire the condition of Mr. Madhusudanan’s health.

Earlier on July 19, Mr. Palaniswami, while talking to reporters in Salem, had accused Ms. Sasikala, of spreading “lies deliberately” and reiterated that the party had “no relationship” with her.


