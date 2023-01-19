ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK leader Palaniswami demands public disclosure of details on Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme

January 19, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, as per news reports, there was no information available with regard to medicines and patients under the scheme; the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, expressed concerns over the findings of a recent school education survey vis-a-vis Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: PTI

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian release full details regarding the coverage of the  Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, over the past one and a half years. The scheme aims to deliver essential healthcare at the doorstep of people.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami, quoting media reports, said no information was available with regard to medicine expenditure and applicability, besides patients. Health officers were said to have pointed out duplication of patients in the calculation of the number of beneficiaries. 

He also charged that what the DMK regime had done, was paste a new sticker for what was carried out during the previous AIADMK regime, a scheme for pain and palliative care.

Panneerselvam expresses concern over ASER report findings

Meanwhile, the party’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, expressed concerns over the findings of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER 2022) survey vis-a-vis Tamil Nadu and  referred to a drop in the basic reading ability and arithmetic levels of children in the State.   He criticised the DMK government for not coming out with a definitive policy on school education and having exhibited a “lack of interest” in school students. 

If the present trend among students of primary education continued, this would badly affect their future,  Mr. Panneerselvam observed, calling upon the Chief Minister to take constructive steps to overcome the problem.

