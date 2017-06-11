AIADMK leader from Panneerselvam camp meets Dhinakaran

A senior functionary in AIADMK’s Puratchi Thalaivi camp, led by O Panneerselvam, on Sunday met the party’s Amma faction leader T T V Dhinakaran, calling him a .strong leader” who could strengthen the party.

Parithi Ilamvazhuthi, who had backed Mr. Panneerselvam following his revolt against party chief V.K. Sasikala in February this year, said he was one of those who was ‘fooled’ by the ‘theatrics’ of the former Chief Minister.

“OPS (Panneerselvam) is a bigger actor than (thespian, the late) Sivaji Ganesan. I was one of those who was fooled by his siting in the memorial (of Jayalalithaa) and doing meditation,” prior to his revolt, Mr. Ilamvazuthi said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Mr. Dhinakaran at his residence here, Mr. Ilamvazhuthi said he had soon ‘discovered’ about Panneerselvam after joining his camp.

Quoting his meeting with the AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary, Mr. Ilamvazhuthi said he had told Mr. Dhinakaran that he was a “strong” man who could strengthen the party.

“In today’s context, to strengthen this party, a strong leader is required and you are that leader, that is what I told him,” he said.

A former DMK Minister, Mr. Ilamvazhuthi had joined AIADMK in 2013 in the presence of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.